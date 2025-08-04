© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Duck Football ranked No. 7 in preseason coaches poll

KLCC
Published August 4, 2025 at 2:31 PM PDT

The first preseason college football poll came out Monday, and the Ducks are ranked seventh.

The Coaches Poll named Texas as the number one team. The Big Ten squads from Ohio State and Penn State came in second and third.

Oregon didn’t have any first place votes, but made the top 10 for the second year in a row.

The Ducks were undefeated in the regular season last year, but lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

The results of the first AP College Football Poll are set for Aug. 11.
Tags
News Briefs Duck footballcollege footballUniversity of Oregon Football