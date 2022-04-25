© 2022 KLCC

Memorial service scheduled in May for Coquille leader

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM PDT
Provided by the Coquille Tribe.
The late Chief Don Ivy, who died last summer.

Nearly ten months after his death, Coquille Tribal Chief Don Ivy will be formally honored.

Ivy died July 19 after a seven-month battle with cancer. Due to COVID concerns, the tribe held off on an immediate memorial service.

Now Ivy’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, May 7 at 1pm, at The Mill Casino-Hotel in North Bend.

While everyone is welcome, the family requests no photography or recording of the event.

And in lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to donate to either the Donald Ivy Memorial Scholarship Endowment at Southwestern Oregon Community College; or the Elakha Alliance, a group Ivy co-founded to help restore Oregon’s sea otter population.

