Federal workers get a new email demanding their accomplishments

Federal employees have received a second email from the Office of Personnel Management asking them what they did last week even as those demands are currently facing legal scrutiny.

Late Friday night, federal employees received a second email asking them to share five bullet points on their accomplishments last week. It's the latest in an effort led by Trump advisor Elon Musk, who has said his goal is to monitor productivity, while searching for fake government employees for which he has presented no evidence.

Employees were also told that going forward, they were expected to submit similar lists by end of the day every Monday.

Multiple government sources, including from the Department of the Interior and the Department of Treasury, shared a copy of the email with NPR on condition of anonymity because they fear retaliation by the Trump administration.

