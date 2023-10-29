Duck football dominates Utah, Beavers fall to Arizona

In area college football yesterday, No. 8 Oregon rolled over No. 13 Utah 35-6 in Salt Lake City.

Bo Nix threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns to break Utah’s 18-game home winning streak.

Troy Franklin ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on eight catches for the Ducks. Bucky Irving added 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Oregon won in Salt Lake City for the first time since 2016, and their record stands at 7-1. (It was UO’s 700th team win).

The Ducks host California next Saturday.

In Tucson, Jack Velling’s first quarter touchdown reception was his eighth of the season, but it wasn’t enough to give the Beavers a win. Number 11 Oregon State fell to Arizona last night 27-24.

The Wildcats’ Noah Fifita threw two touchdown passes to Michael Wiley in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

OSU is on the road again next week, to face Colorado in Boulder.

