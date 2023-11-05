Oregon and Oregon State chalk up football wins

Number 6 Oregon routed Cal yesterday 63-19. Bo Nix threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as after a wild, penalty-filled first half, the Ducks pulled away from California.

Nix had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, and Nix's adopted brother Tez Johnson caught 12 passes for 180 yards and two scores. The Ducks remain undefeated this season at Autzen Stadium. UO hosts USC next Saturday at 7:30pm.

In Boulder yesterday, No. 16 Oregon State downed Colorado 26-19. DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another and the Beavers held Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in check most of the night. The Beavers limited Sanders to 41 yards passing in the first half and built up enough of a lead to withstand a couple of late touchdown drives.

The Buffaloes ran for minus-7 yards to the Beavers' 195 yards on the ground. The Beavers play Stanford next week in Corvallis.