Ducks find bowl success in Arizona

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 1, 2024 at 4:08 PM PST
College football players celebrate with Gatorade dumped on their coach on a football field
GoDucks.com
The UO Duck football team celebrates after their Fiesta Bowl victory in Glendale, AZ on New Year's Day.

The number 8 Oregon Duck football team handily defeated number 18 Liberty, 45-6, in the Fiesta Bowl Monday in Arizona.

Oregon's Bo Nix has finished his career as one of the most productive quarterbacks in NCAA history.

Nix completed his fifth year in college football by completing 28 of 35 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns.

The 23-year-old Nix was a Heisman Trophy finalist. After Oregon missed out on the College Football Playoff by losing to Washington, Nix opted to play in the bowl game instead of beginning preparation for the NFL draft.

Nix broke the NCAA record for single-season completion percentage at 77.44%.
Sports Oregon Duck FootballFiesta BowlBo Nix
