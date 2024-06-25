© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First half of Olympic Track and Field Trials ends with big ups and downs

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:25 AM PDT
A person stands with a gold medal around their neck.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Cole Hocker said he heard the crowd yelling toward the end of the race, and thought someone must be gaining on him.

Day four of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track and field in Eugene Monday had some thrills, and some upsets.

The day ended with the final of the women’s 800m race. In the first lap, Tokyo gold medalist Athing Mu tripped and fell, and she never caught the field. Nia Akins finished first with a personal best of 1:57.36. Allie Wilson and Juliette Whittaker finished out the top three, and University of Oreogn alum, and Bronze medalist from Tokyo, Raevyn Rogers was seventh.

Former Duck Cole Hocker earned a trip to Paris, winning the 1500m. In the media tent after the race, he said it was unlike the 2021 Tokyo trials, where he was an unexpected winner. “The dog that has nothing to lose usually runs pretty well, and I felt like I had more to lose in this one," Hocker said. "So it was kind of make that team or bust. I definitely felt that pressure, and it was just a completely different mental side of it this year.”

Yared Naguse was second and Hobbs Kessler finished third in the 1500m. Current UO athlete Eliot Cook (8th) and former Duck Cooper Teare (10th) were also in the final.

Tuesday and Wednesday are break days for the event. The Olympic track and field trials continue Thursday through Sunday at Hayward Field.
Tags
Sports Hayward FieldTrack and Field Olympic team trialsCole HockerRaevyn Rogers
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content