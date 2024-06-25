First half of Olympic Track and Field Trials ends with big ups and downs

Day four of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track and field in Eugene Monday had some thrills, and some upsets.

The day ended with the final of the women’s 800m race. In the first lap, Tokyo gold medalist Athing Mu tripped and fell, and she never caught the field. Nia Akins finished first with a personal best of 1:57.36. Allie Wilson and Juliette Whittaker finished out the top three, and University of Oreogn alum, and Bronze medalist from Tokyo, Raevyn Rogers was seventh.

Former Duck Cole Hocker earned a trip to Paris, winning the 1500m. In the media tent after the race, he said it was unlike the 2021 Tokyo trials, where he was an unexpected winner. “The dog that has nothing to lose usually runs pretty well, and I felt like I had more to lose in this one," Hocker said. "So it was kind of make that team or bust. I definitely felt that pressure, and it was just a completely different mental side of it this year.”

Yared Naguse was second and Hobbs Kessler finished third in the 1500m. Current UO athlete Eliot Cook (8th) and former Duck Cooper Teare (10th) were also in the final.

Tuesday and Wednesday are break days for the event. The Olympic track and field trials continue Thursday through Sunday at Hayward Field.

