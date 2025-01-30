© 2025 KLCC

KLCC Presents: Educator Spotlight
Inspiring Minds

Inspiring Minds: Megan Perdue

By Love Cross
Published January 30, 2025 at 9:41 AM PST
This school year, KLCC is celebrating educators through our series Inspiring Minds: Spotlighting inspiration through education.

In this installment, we hear from Sheldon High School parent Liz Bruno, who shares her appreciation for her daughter's choir teacher at Sheldon High School, Megan Purdue.

Megan, a 2003 graduate of Sheldon High School, is in her 14th year of public school teaching. This is her 5th year as the Director of Choral Studies at Sheldon High School. She also serves as the K-12 Music Curriculum Specialist (TOSA) for Eugene School District 4J and is the vocal director and producer for Sheldon’s musical theater program.

Megan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the University of Oregon with emphases in Piano and Vocal Performance and a Master of Music in Music Education from the University of Washington.

As a vocalist, Megan has performed with the Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene Symphony, Eugene Opera, UW Chamber Singers, Luxe A Capella, and UO Chamber Choir, University Singers, and Divisi.

To share your stories of inspiring educators, send an email to spotlight@klcc.org.

