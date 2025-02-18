Inspiring Minds: Adam Shepard

This school year, KLCC is celebrating educators through our series Inspiring Minds: Spotlighting inspiration in education.

In this installment, we hear from sixth grader Emory Inman. Emory looks back on the positive influence of his 4th grade teacher at Edgewood Elementary, Adam Shepard. It was Emory's first year back to face-to-face learning after COVID, and he was not looking forward his 4th grade year. But thanks to Adam, Emory says he wanted to go to school "all 185 days" that year.

As a result of Emory sharing his story about Adam for KLCC's Inspiring Minds, the two reconnected, and Emory has been volunteering with Adam three times a week. Emory's mom, Kachina, shared that Adam continues to "bring a bright light" to Emory.

Love Cross / KLCC Sixth-grader Emory Inman came to the KLCC studios in Eugene to share his appreciation for his 4th grade teacher, Adam Shepard.

Adam has about 18 years of teaching experience, 10 of those spent at Edgewood. In addition to teaching in the 4J district, he has taught at other schools in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Adam has primarily taught 3rd-5th grade, but also has experience teaching Kindergarten, Music, PE, TAG, as well as math and reading intervention.

As of this school year, he is a Teacher Librarian at Edgewood and Charlemagne Elementary.

Adam earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Oregon and a Master of Arts degree in Teaching from Pacific University.