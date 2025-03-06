© 2025 KLCC

KLCC Presents: Educator Spotlight
Inspiring Minds

Inspiring Minds: Gary Spalter

By Love Cross
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:30 AM PST
Courtesy of Gary Spalter

Meet Gary Spalter, musical director at the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center at the Village School in Eugene.

Gary was nominated as a KLCC Inspiring Mind by one of his students, Karyn Kaplan. Karyn says Gary is a tireless educator with a special focus on forming and fostering young musicians and more. She wanted to thank Gary for his work in giving the gift Zimbabwean music to his students and our community.

Gary has been teaching at the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center since 1994. He says he was hooked on marimba and mbira music the first time her heard it more than 30 years ago.

Gary is a founding member of Zambuko, a performance ensemble in Eugene, and has played with Shumba of Eugene, and was director of the Hokoy and Chapwititi youth ensemble.

The audio used in this story features the Chapwititi teen ensemble from the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center performing Track 12 by Mike Sibanda.

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
