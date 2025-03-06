Inspiring Minds: Gary Spalter

Meet Gary Spalter, musical director at the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center at the Village School in Eugene.

Gary was nominated as a KLCC Inspiring Mind by one of his students, Karyn Kaplan. Karyn says Gary is a tireless educator with a special focus on forming and fostering young musicians and more. She wanted to thank Gary for his work in giving the gift Zimbabwean music to his students and our community.

Gary has been teaching at the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center since 1994. He says he was hooked on marimba and mbira music the first time her heard it more than 30 years ago.

Gary is a founding member of Zambuko, a performance ensemble in Eugene, and has played with Shumba of Eugene, and was director of the Hokoy and Chapwititi youth ensemble.

The audio used in this story features the Chapwititi teen ensemble from the Kutsinhira Cultural Arts Center performing Track 12 by Mike Sibanda.