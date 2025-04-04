Inspiring Minds: Amanda Boyce

Amanda Boyce is a Student Support Specialist for Greater Albany Public Schools. In this role, she supports special education teachers and advocates for students with disabilities, or students who need extra educational support.

Amanda’s colleague, Alex Brooks, nominated Amanda as an Inspiring Mind, noting that Amanda's mentorship has been pivotal as Alex navigated a career change to special education.

Alex's nomination included secretly-gathered accolades from her colleagues, who also shared their appreciation for Amanda:

"What makes Amanda rise above and stand out? She is always so warm and friendly and willing to do anything to support others. She is the first to offer a kind word, a meal, or a supportive note. She is simply amazing!"

"When I think of Amanda Boyce as an Educator, I think of relationships. Amanda is one of the most thoughtful, open people I’ve ever met. When you are new to our organization, Amanda is always welcoming and helpful. Amanda brings a sense of lightness and happiness to the workplace."

"Amanda stands out from her peers in her willingness to do whatever it takes to get the job done. Amanda works early mornings, late nights, and everything in between to make sure that her teams are taken care of, all the children in her purview have their needs met, and their families feel heard and supported."

"When I think of Amanda’s greatest qualities I think of how much she cares about her people. She brings so much energy to tasks, and has a wealth of knowledge from working in this field for a long time."

Amanda Boyce was born and raised in Oregon. Both of her parents held careers in education. She earned a B.S. in Elementary Teaching from Eastern Oregon University. While earning her Masters in Special Education at Oakland University in Michigan, she taught Special Education in Madison Heights, Wisconsin. When she returned to Oregon, she filled rolls with the Linn-Wilsonville and Santiam Canton School Districts. She has served as a School Support Specialist for Greater Albany Public Schools for the past 10 years, supporting special education teachers and building administrators with special education process and procedure.

