Oregon Grapevine: The Edge of Music and Science

Published June 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
Oregon Grapevine host , Barbara Dellenback, speaks with Oregon State University Music Professor, Dana Reason about collaborations using music and scientific data and art. OSU is nurturing communication and projects across disciplines. Barbara and Dana discuss a June conference at OSU bringing together women composers from around the globe.

You can check out this video for Weapons of Microdestruction: Retelling the Story of a Parasite and Pacific Salmon in Four Movements, a collaborative project created at Oregon State University. Dana Reason is the composer and performer of the music.

