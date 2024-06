Margie Boule was a fixture on Seattle and Portland radio and TV. She wrote a column for the Oregonian newspaper for 23 years, and has been on stage since she was a teenager.

She talks with Oregon Grapevine host Barbara Dellenback about her life in the media and on stage. They talk about communication, memorable moments, and her connection to the Sylvia Beach hotel on the Oregon coast.

Margie Boule as Ann Richards