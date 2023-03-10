© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon on the Record (3000 × 3000 px) (1).png
Oregon on the Record

Crisis in the Community – Mental Illness and Its Impact

By Michael Dunne
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM PST
ehimetalor-akhere-unuabona-pTUCMqXCOrk-unsplash.jpg
Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona
/
Unsplash

On this program we speak with experts on the front lines of our community’s and nation’s mental health crisis.

We talked with Chief Chris Skinner of the Eugene Police Department, Alison Canino who runs the South Lane County Mental Health Clinic, Arlo Silver, Coordinator of CAHOOTS and Pat Norberg of PeaceHealth to get their perspective on the scope of the issue and to also talk solutions.

From better trained officers and more ground level treatment, an expansion of CAHOOTs, removing some impediments to hiring clinicians and increasing services for youth, there are many practical steps our community can increase or launch to make things better.

For more information about what our guest’s organizations are doing to help improve our community’s response to mental illness, please visit the following links:

Eugene Police

South Lane Mental Health

CAHOOTS

PeaceHealth Behavioral Health

Oregon on the Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes