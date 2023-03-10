Crisis in the Community – Mental Illness and Its Impact

On this program we speak with experts on the front lines of our community’s and nation’s mental health crisis.

We talked with Chief Chris Skinner of the Eugene Police Department, Alison Canino who runs the South Lane County Mental Health Clinic, Arlo Silver, Coordinator of CAHOOTS and Pat Norberg of PeaceHealth to get their perspective on the scope of the issue and to also talk solutions.

From better trained officers and more ground level treatment, an expansion of CAHOOTs, removing some impediments to hiring clinicians and increasing services for youth, there are many practical steps our community can increase or launch to make things better.

For more information about what our guest’s organizations are doing to help improve our community’s response to mental illness, please visit the following links:

Eugene Police

South Lane Mental Health

CAHOOTS

PeaceHealth Behavioral Health

