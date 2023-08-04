Hate in Our State: Incidents of Bias and Hate are Up around Oregon

From 2021 to 2022 reports of hate crimes and bias incidents in Oregon increased by nearly 75%—and those are just the occurrences that were reported. Rates are up in Eugene, as well, and experts believe many such acts are never called in.

There are many theories about why this is happening. Anti-Asian hate increased during the pandemic and national policies that marginalize communities like LGBTQ+ groups can impact us here in Oregon. Our increasingly antagonistic political divide also acts as an accelerant for hate actions.

Experts on hate crimes and bias incidents talked about these disturbing occurrences with Oregon On The Record. Guests included, Fay Stetz-Waters Director of Civil Rights & Social Justice with the Oregon Office of the Attorney General, Drae Charles, with Eugene’s, Office of Equity & Community Engagement, Kyle Rodriguez-Hudson of Transponder (an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization), and Randall Blazak of the Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes.

These experts point out that, while being a very blue state, Oregon and our region is certainly not immune to racist, white supremacist and ant-LGBTIQ rhetoric and actions. However, Oregon does a better job than most at making it easier and more impactful to report such crimes and incidents.