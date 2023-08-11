© 2023 KLCC

Oregon on the Record

Oregon’s Magic Mushrooms: Our State’s New Psilocybin Industry

By Michael Dunne
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM PDT
Marek Piwnicki
Pexels
Marek Piwnicki

Oregon was the first in the nation to legalize psilocybin therapy. On this edition of Oregon On the Record we learn about how this psychedelic treatment is unfolding. From the state agency responsible for it, to a user who shares their experience, we talked with experts at each level of the process.

While, many municipalities have said no to legal psychedelics, at the state level, it’s a brave new world of treatment and mind expansion as psilocybin expands in Oregon.

Our guests included:

  • Angie Allbee, Manager for OHA’s Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS)
  • Bjorn Fritzsche Senior Chemist at Rose City Labs
  • Cathy Rosewell Jonas, owner of EPIC Healing Eugene
  • “Sarah” a recent psilocybin treatment participant

Below are links to organizations we talked to for the show:
Oregon Health Authority Psilocybin Services

Rose City Labs

EPIC Healing Eugene

Oregon on the Record
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast.
