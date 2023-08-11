Oregon’s Magic Mushrooms: Our State’s New Psilocybin Industry

Oregon was the first in the nation to legalize psilocybin therapy. On this edition of Oregon On the Record we learn about how this psychedelic treatment is unfolding. From the state agency responsible for it, to a user who shares their experience, we talked with experts at each level of the process.

While, many municipalities have said no to legal psychedelics, at the state level, it’s a brave new world of treatment and mind expansion as psilocybin expands in Oregon.

Our guests included:

Angie Allbee, Manager for OHA’s Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS)

Bjorn Fritzsche Senior Chemist at Rose City Labs

Cathy Rosewell Jonas, owner of EPIC Healing Eugene

“Sarah” a recent psilocybin treatment participant

