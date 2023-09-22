On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we hear from both sides of a contentious issue that is reverberating from Eugene to Salem – the attempted recall of Representative Paul Holvey of District 8.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 have secure the needed 5,000 valid signatures to put the recall on a special ballot that is already being mailed to voters in district 8.

The union is angry at Holvey for not supporting a bill, requested by UFCW, which would have required that businesses applying for cannabis licenses recognize an employee union or sign an agreement to not stop their workers from unionizing.

For his part, Holvey says the union is mischaracterizing his actions and that he is a staunch union supporter who was even a labor organizer previously and has a tremendous number of proponents in unions throughout the state.

Voices on the program included:

Representative Paul Holvey

Miles Eshaia, spokesperson for UFCW Local 555

Dirk VanderHart, lead political reporter of KLCC and OPB

Ben Morris of the Secretary of State’s office



Now that the signatures have been secured, voters in district 8 will decided whether Holvey keeps his job during a special election on Oct. 3.