Oregon's Tax Kicker: Two Sides of Our State's Tax Refund Coin
Today, on Oregon on the Record, we talk about Oregon's unique tax kicker, and you'll hear from two voices on polar opposite sides of the kicker. One group, the Cascade Policy Institute loves the kicker and believes it must stay, while another group, the Oregon Center for Public Policy says the kicker is inherently unfair and we should instead spend the money on important social programs. It’s a kicker conversation, on Oregon On the Record.