© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Oregon's Tax Kicker: Two Sides of Our State's Tax Refund Coin

Published January 22, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Oregon's shareholder votes will now be easily accessible online.
Chris Lehman
Oregon State Capitol

Today, on Oregon on the Record, we talk about Oregon's unique tax kicker, and you'll hear from two voices on polar opposite sides of the kicker. One group, the Cascade Policy Institute loves the kicker and believes it must stay, while another group, the Oregon Center for Public Policy says the kicker is inherently unfair and we should instead spend the money on important social programs. It’s a kicker conversation, on Oregon On the Record.

Oregon On The Record
Latest Episodes