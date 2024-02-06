© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Doggedly Determined: Planning for Pets Who Might Outlive Us

By Michael Dunne
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:10 PM PST
Greta Hoffman
Pexels
Greta Hoffman

The isolation of COVID saw an increase in overall pet ownership across the US and in Oregon. For many, welcoming a new cat or dog or other pet was a huge boost for mental health.

And one group in particular sought out four-legged companionship in great numbers. According to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, 10% of all people between the ages of 50 and 80 got a new pet between March 2020 and January 2021.

It’s a great trend, as many studies suggest that a pet can greatly increase the quality of life for seniors.

The only downside? For many, their pets may outlive them.

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from experts about how to make sure your pets are provided for – for both short term emergencies, and also for the longer term if you are no longer around or able to care for your pets.

Just like preparing a will and testament, estate planning for your pets is a real thing and an increasingly important step in life’s journey

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes