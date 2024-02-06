Doggedly Determined: Planning for Pets Who Might Outlive Us

The isolation of COVID saw an increase in overall pet ownership across the US and in Oregon. For many, welcoming a new cat or dog or other pet was a huge boost for mental health.

And one group in particular sought out four-legged companionship in great numbers. According to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, 10% of all people between the ages of 50 and 80 got a new pet between March 2020 and January 2021.

It’s a great trend, as many studies suggest that a pet can greatly increase the quality of life for seniors.

The only downside? For many, their pets may outlive them.

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from experts about how to make sure your pets are provided for – for both short term emergencies, and also for the longer term if you are no longer around or able to care for your pets.

Just like preparing a will and testament, estate planning for your pets is a real thing and an increasingly important step in life’s journey