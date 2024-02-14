Oregon History on its 165 Birthday

In 1857 the Oregon territory petitioned for statehood. Two years later Oregon became the 33rd state admitted to the Union on February 14, 1859. So it’s wholly appropriate to say today, Happy Birthday Oregon

From the final stop on Lewis and Clark’s historic expedition, to becoming the first state to pass landmark environmental legislation like the beach and bottle bills, to the rise of global Icon Nike, to becoming the first state to pass a death with dignity law, Oregon has many wonderful events and firsts to celebrate.

On the other hand, our state was the only one to exclude black people as citizens in the state constitution, and Oregon’s overall history of discrimination is deeply troubling.

In short, on its 165 birthday, the history of Oregon is extremely complex and difficult

Today on Oregon On The Record you’ll hear from an expert on our state’s history, Kerry Tymchuk, the executive director of the Oregon Historical Society. He’ll talk about how history is a living breathing thing and that its more important than ever that we as citizens learn our history and use historical lessons to chart a better future.

Show links:

Oregon Historical Society

