Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

High Cost and Low Availability: Insurance Rates Up Due to Wildfires

By Michael Dunne
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:55 PM PST
The Holiday Farm Fire swept through the McKenzie River Corridor on Sept. 7, 2020, amid an extreme wind event.
INCIWEB
The Holiday Farm Fire swept through the McKenzie River Corridor on Sept. 7, 2020, amid an extreme wind event.

There’s a perfect storm brewing for property owners in Oregon, especially those who live in the more rural parts of the state.

The first factor is our ever-increasing wildfire season and the risks of catastrophic damage. The second is an insurance industry that is always looking to mitigate risk. The third is a silent migration of insurance carriers who are leaving Oregon altogether.

Today on Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Alex Baumhardt, a reporter at the Oregon Capitol Chronicle aboutthis escalating problem for property owners in our state. She found that insurance premiums are skyrocketing, yet the number of companies willing to write policies is dwindling. Big states like Florida and California are already seeing carriers flee those states. And Oregon could be next.

We’ll also air a conversation with Bethany Cartledge, the new Executive Director of St. Vincent DePaul Society of Lane County who takes over for the organization’s long-time leader.

All this on Oregon On the Record.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
