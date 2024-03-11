© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record

Construction/Destruction: Roadwork in Eugene - Ice Damage in Groves

By Michael Dunne
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:37 PM PDT
The intersection of Broadway and Olive in Eugene, OR, March 2024.
j. carl brown
/
KLCC

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, you’ll hear from Marion Suitor Barnes, from the City of Eugene, and get an explanation on the why, where, how and when of road construction in the downtown core. And yes, you’re been right all along, this time it is larger and more sudden then in years past.

For many, right now downtown Eugene looks like an obstacle course of detour signs, traffic cones and heavy machinery. Roads are dug up; strange looking concrete boxes are being buried and scar-like trenches are seemingly everywhere.

And while it’s a real pain, there is method to the madness.

Plus, we’ll talk with a Eric Adams of Willamalane and Dorris Ranch about how one of our region’s most important crops – Filbert nuts – have been negatively impacted by the ice storm and even competition from overseas.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
