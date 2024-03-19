© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

House Rules: Rep. Julie Fahey on Becoming The Next Speaker of the House

By Michael Dunne
Published March 19, 2024 at 2:49 PM PDT
Julie Fahey
Oregon Legislature
Julie Fahey

Herding cats is an overused phrase. But when it comes to managing a disparate group of legislators in an ever-changing political landscape, the phrase is apt for the job of majority leader for the Oregon House of Representatives. And, when that person goes from majority leader to speaker of the entire house, herding cats may seem incredibly easy by comparison.

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from Oregon's newest Speaker, Eugene’s own Julie Fahey.

She’ll lay out her goals for the upcoming session, and also her strategy of both leading the Democrats, but also reaching across the aisle to work with Republicans. As we’ve seen, its an incredibly difficult job and time will tell if the herd of legislators can ride together for the betterment of Oregon.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes