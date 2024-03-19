House Rules: Rep. Julie Fahey on Becoming The Next Speaker of the House

Herding cats is an overused phrase. But when it comes to managing a disparate group of legislators in an ever-changing political landscape, the phrase is apt for the job of majority leader for the Oregon House of Representatives. And, when that person goes from majority leader to speaker of the entire house, herding cats may seem incredibly easy by comparison.

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from Oregon's newest Speaker, Eugene’s own Julie Fahey.

She’ll lay out her goals for the upcoming session, and also her strategy of both leading the Democrats, but also reaching across the aisle to work with Republicans. As we’ve seen, its an incredibly difficult job and time will tell if the herd of legislators can ride together for the betterment of Oregon.

