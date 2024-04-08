Representative Hoyle: a look back on her first year in Congress

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with Representative Val Hoyle about congressional polarization and challenges, but also about the work she’s done to fund important projects right here in the community.

She just finished up her first year or so in congress representing Oregon’s district 4 and it’s been anything but boring. She was there when congress vacated the speaker, worked through the night to avoid another government shutdown and argued forcefully over critical funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Democrats and Republicans seem locked in a mortal battle over the direction of congress, and there is plenty of private and public sniping across the aisle. Yet, Hoyle was also successful in getting three bills signed into law which is unusually productive for a freshman representative.