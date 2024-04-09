© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Community Health Centers: 20 years of delivering care in Lane County

By Michael Dunne
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:19 PM PDT
Lane County Public Health
Rachel McDonald
Lane County Public Health

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with Dr. Sandra Rood, a physician who is part of the team managing Lane County's community health centers, which have delivered care in the community for 20 years.

When PeaceHealth left the city of Eugene, it left a big hole in the overall healthcare environment for the city. It also left community leaders scrambling to fill in that void.

One saving grace however, for many people in Eugene, is Lane County’s community health centers. These centers serve thousands of people throughout Lane County, from pediatric care, to preventative education, to advanced care treatment. Whether at their six clinics throughout the county, or their mobile service that serves the more rural areas of our region, The community health center program is a literal lifeline to more than 30,000 annual patients.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast.
