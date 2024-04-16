© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Commission confusion: radical changes in the real estate market

By Michael Dunne
Published April 16, 2024 at 1:52 PM PDT
Pexels
Pexels

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, we talk with Pablo Valentine, an attorney with Hershner Hunter and Hope Beraka, the owner of Think Real Estate about historic changes to the way commissions are paid to agents and what it means to the home buying and home selling public.

Just a few weeks ago, the National Association of Realtors which represents more than a million agents agreed to a settlement that is going to do away with the traditional 6% commission split by agents. In short, the real estate game is heading for massive changes. And with housing and home prices such a huge issue in our state, this new action promises to make a complicated situation even more so.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes