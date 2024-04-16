Commission confusion: radical changes in the real estate market

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, we talk with Pablo Valentine, an attorney with Hershner Hunter and Hope Beraka, the owner of Think Real Estate about historic changes to the way commissions are paid to agents and what it means to the home buying and home selling public.

Just a few weeks ago, the National Association of Realtors which represents more than a million agents agreed to a settlement that is going to do away with the traditional 6% commission split by agents. In short, the real estate game is heading for massive changes. And with housing and home prices such a huge issue in our state, this new action promises to make a complicated situation even more so.

