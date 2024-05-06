A conversation with Oregon District 8 Candidates

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear conversations with both candidates for Oregon House District 8, Doyle Canning and Lisa Fragala.

Canning is currently the Legislative Director for Representative Khanh Pham, D-Portland; and is owner, of Skyridge Strategies LLC.

Fragala is the Community Partnership Coordinator at the Pacific University College of Education and is on the Lane Community College Board of Education.

Each candidate was asked questions about housing, the environment, transportation, public health and more including some questions from our listeners. The each also had a chance to talk about how they differ from their opponent.