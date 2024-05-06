© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

A conversation with Oregon District 8 Candidates

By Michael Dunne
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:07 PM PDT
Lisa Fragala (left) Doyle Canning (right)
Candidates for Oregon House District 8
Lisa Fragala (left) Doyle Canning (right)

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear conversations with both candidates for Oregon House District 8, Doyle Canning and Lisa Fragala.

Canning is currently the Legislative Director for Representative Khanh Pham, D-Portland; and is owner, of Skyridge Strategies LLC.

Fragala is the Community Partnership Coordinator at the Pacific University College of Education and is on the Lane Community College Board of Education.

Each candidate was asked questions about housing, the environment, transportation, public health and more including some questions from our listeners. The each also had a chance to talk about how they differ from their opponent.

Oregon On The Record May 2024 primary
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
