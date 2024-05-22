The 2024 Oregon Primary: Recapping the critical races

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, You'll hear from Julia Shumway, Deputy Editor of the Oregon Capital Chronicle and KLCC reporters Rebecca Hansen-White and Nathan Wilk to recap who won, who lost, and what it all means from the 2024 Oregon Primary Election.

The results of yesterday’s primary election, for the most part, are in. Oregon now has clarity on who will represent democrats and republicans in state races this coming November. Locally there’s a new mayor for Eugene and some major ballot initiatives that could have changed the voting landscape and physical landscape of the city went down to defeat.