Dr. Debbie Colbert, Director of ODFW

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with Dr. Debbie Colbert, Director of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Colbert is the first woman to be named ODFW director, and we'll learn about how the department operates and how they navigate the disparate opinions and interests of groups who use Oregon’s great outdoors.

From managing wolves, to creating an inclusive and welcoming department, ODFW has to be many things to many people, but above all tries to be the ultimate protector for Oregon’s wild places.

