Ham radio: A critical link in the event of disaster

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Bonnie Altus with the American Radio Relay League and Doug Jimenez, of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management about the critical role ham radio operators will plan in the event of a major earthquake in our region.

Our reliance on high tech infrastructure like cell phones and internet will most likely fail in the event of a major incident like and earthquake , and the only way individuals and municipalities may be able to communicate will be through a somewhat old school tool – the ham radio.

Show links:

American Radio Relay League

Oregon Department of Emergency Management

