© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Ham radio: A critical link in the event of disaster

By Michael Dunne
Published June 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM PDT
J. Magools
Pexels
J. Magools

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Bonnie Altus with the American Radio Relay League and Doug Jimenez, of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management about the critical role ham radio operators will plan in the event of a major earthquake in our region.

Our reliance on high tech infrastructure like cell phones and internet will most likely fail in the event of a major incident like and earthquake , and the only way individuals and municipalities may be able to communicate will be through a somewhat old school tool – the ham radio.

Show links:

American Radio Relay League

Oregon Department of Emergency Management

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes