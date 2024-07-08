Returning a native: Looking to return sea otters to the coast
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Jane Bacchieri and Chanel Hason of the Elakha Alliance about the potential to reintroduce sea otters to the Oregon Coast. The Alliance is an interesting mix of conservationists, tribal members and nonprofit leaders but their goal is singular – reestablish this keystone species so that both the otters and the entire Oregon coastal marine environment can once again thrive and prosper.