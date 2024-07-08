© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Returning a native: Looking to return sea otters to the coast

By Michael Dunne
Published July 8, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Timothy Wills
Pexels
Timothy Wills

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Jane Bacchieri and Chanel Hason of the Elakha Alliance about the potential to reintroduce sea otters to the Oregon Coast. The Alliance is an interesting mix of conservationists, tribal members and nonprofit leaders but their goal is singular – reestablish this keystone species so that both the otters and the entire Oregon coastal marine environment can once again thrive and prosper.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes