© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Selling a myth: How gun companies market their products

By Michael Dunne
Published July 24, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
KLCC
Dave Blanchard
KLCC

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, part 2 of our series about the surging number of gun sales in Oregon.

You’ll hear a conversation with Michelle Barnhart, Ph.D. and Aimee Huff, Ph.D., Associate Professors of Marketing at Oregon State University, who are experts on how the gun industry gets consumers to buy and buy and buy their products.

And while you don’t see gun advertisements on TV or the radio, the industry knows very well where, how and why to get people interested in the guns they want to sell.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes