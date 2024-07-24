Selling a myth: How gun companies market their products

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, part 2 of our series about the surging number of gun sales in Oregon.

You’ll hear a conversation with Michelle Barnhart, Ph.D. and Aimee Huff, Ph.D., Associate Professors of Marketing at Oregon State University, who are experts on how the gun industry gets consumers to buy and buy and buy their products.

And while you don’t see gun advertisements on TV or the radio, the industry knows very well where, how and why to get people interested in the guns they want to sell.

