Summer news roundup

There's lots to cover in Oregon and on this edition of Oregon On The Record, KLCC News Director Chris Lehman checks in with KLCC reporter Rebecca Hansen-White, KLCC reporter Nathan Wilk, and Amanda Lurey, a reporter for The Chronicle, about some of their recent reporting on issues in Oregon.

We'll discuss the recent recall of three city council members in Cottage Grove, the impacts of income disparity and housing availability on the coast, and Eugene Pride's frustrations with the city of Eugene over a lack of available parking on the day of their annual celebration.

We also bring on Michael Dunne as a guest. He was involved in an accident riding an ATV on the sand dunes near Florence. Thankfully he's expected to recover from his injuries, but there's still a long road ahead. Dunne appears on the show to discuss his harrowing experience.

Oregon On The Record will be taking a break as Michael recovers. We're wishing Michael a complete and speedy recovery, and we look forward to the time that he can fill the host’s chair once again.