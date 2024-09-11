Peace on the roads: Car and bike coexistence

The following incident happens daily on community streets. A driver moves along the street when suddenly they see a bike rider in front of the car who coasts through a stop sign or traffic light and they think, “hey, what’s the person doing? Why don’t they come to a complete stop like I have to?”

Well, they don’t. For several years Oregon law allows bikers to yield instead of stop at a signaled intersection.

And while many people may think that’s unsafe – today’s show will bring forth scientific evidence from Oregon State Professor, David Hurwitz, which shows that its actually safer for the biker and the car driver, if a bicyclist execute this yield maneuver.

In fact, there are a lot of assumptions drivers (and some bikers) have that are myths about safety and sharing the road and today's show talks about some of them with a traffic planner and a biking expert.

