Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Peace on the roads: Car and bike coexistence

By Michael Dunne
Published September 11, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Oregon State University
Researchers had cyclists and drivers participate in traffic simulations, to observe their behavior at intersections with stop signs

The following incident happens daily on community streets. A driver moves along the street when suddenly they see a bike rider in front of the car who coasts through a stop sign or traffic light and they think, “hey, what’s the person doing? Why don’t they come to a complete stop like I have to?”

Well, they don’t. For several years Oregon law allows bikers to yield instead of stop at a signaled intersection.

And while many people may think that’s unsafe – today’s show will bring forth scientific evidence from Oregon State Professor, David Hurwitz, which shows that its actually safer for the biker and the car driver, if a bicyclist execute this yield maneuver.

In fact, there are a lot of assumptions drivers (and some bikers) have that are myths about safety and sharing the road and today's show talks about some of them with a traffic planner and a biking expert.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
