Planned Parenthood: New local leadership, new way forward

By Michael Dunne
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Amy Handler
Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
Amy Handler

Being the leader of a large nonprofit organization is a difficult job with the dual challenges of fundraising and service delivery constantly creating stress and anxiety.

Now imagine all of the stress and anxiety but doubled or tripled because the nonprofit you lead is literally hated by millions of Americans.

Welcome to the job of leading a local Planned Parenthood operation.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from the new CEO at Planned Parenthood Southwestern Oregon, Amy Handler.

While abortion services are only part of what Planned Parenthood does the for community, such services often play an outsized role in perceptions, correct or incorrect, about the organization.

You’ll hear about what it takes to lead this organization and what it takes to create a team that can provide a host of healthcare services, sometimes under very trying circumstances.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
