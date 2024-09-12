Planned Parenthood: New local leadership, new way forward

Being the leader of a large nonprofit organization is a difficult job with the dual challenges of fundraising and service delivery constantly creating stress and anxiety.

Now imagine all of the stress and anxiety but doubled or tripled because the nonprofit you lead is literally hated by millions of Americans.

Welcome to the job of leading a local Planned Parenthood operation.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from the new CEO at Planned Parenthood Southwestern Oregon, Amy Handler.

While abortion services are only part of what Planned Parenthood does the for community, such services often play an outsized role in perceptions, correct or incorrect, about the organization.

You’ll hear about what it takes to lead this organization and what it takes to create a team that can provide a host of healthcare services, sometimes under very trying circumstances.

