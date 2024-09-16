It takes a village: Deschutes County's novel approach to homelessness

Solving a problem like youth homelessness is hard. All around Oregon, elected officials, nonprofits and business leaders have been dedicating resources, time and effort toward finding solutions to this challenge for decades.

And while some programs and initiatives succeed, the overall picture of children and young adults in the community without stable housing is still bleak.

Perhaps, a new way of looking at the problem, with fresh eyes, has merit.

Today on the show, you’ll hear a conversation with Josh Burgess, Executive Director of the Central Oregon Civic Action Project and Bend Mayor Pro Tem Megan Perkins about the Deschutes County Civic Assembly on Youth Homelessness. This program invites random citizens to take a seat at the table and join with elected officials and community leaders to brainstorm solutions.

The show will we’ll also check in on a major cross town road project in Bend, that hopes to create a better experience for cars, bikes and pedestrians alike.

