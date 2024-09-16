© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

It takes a village: Deschutes County's novel approach to homelessness

By Michael Dunne
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:28 PM PDT
Bend, Oregon
City of Bend
Bend, Oregon

Solving a problem like youth homelessness is hard. All around Oregon, elected officials, nonprofits and business leaders have been dedicating resources, time and effort toward finding solutions to this challenge for decades.

And while some programs and initiatives succeed, the overall picture of children and young adults in the community without stable housing is still bleak.

Perhaps, a new way of looking at the problem, with fresh eyes, has merit.

Today on the show, you’ll hear a conversation with Josh Burgess, Executive Director of the Central Oregon Civic Action Project and Bend Mayor Pro Tem Megan Perkins about the Deschutes County Civic Assembly on Youth Homelessness. This program invites random citizens to take a seat at the table and join with elected officials and community leaders to brainstorm solutions.

The show will we’ll also check in on a major cross town road project in Bend, that hopes to create a better experience for cars, bikes and pedestrians alike.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes