Captain(s) on deck: New leadership at Port of Coos Bay

One of the largest, and perhaps most important construction projects in Oregon is not happening in Portland, Salem or Eugene. Its happening in Coos Bay, where a massive project with millions of federal dollars going toward an expansion effort called the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port. Or PCIP.

Once completed The PCIP will be the first fully electrified ship-to-rail port facility on the U.S. West Coast allowing for a massive uptick in the movement of containers and agriculture products through the Port of Coos Bay.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from the two leaders that are directly responsible for this project and the port that will house it. Lanelle Comstock is the new CEO of the port, the first woman to ever ascend to that position, and Melissa Cribbins, the Executive Director of the PCIP.

Both of these women are working together to ensure that one of the biggest national port projects in the US is ready for action.

