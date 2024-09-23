© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Life Flight: When speed is a matter of life or death

By Michael Dunne
Published September 23, 2024 at 10:47 AM PDT
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a conversation with Pilot Karl Wellfare, Flight Medic, Bridget Krissie and PR Manager Natalie Hannah of the Life Flight Network.

The airships they operate are more than ambulances in the sky, they are flying Intensive Care Units and provide rescue and transportation throughout Oregon and the west.

In a state with so many outdoor enthusiasts in the wilderness and so much varied and challenging terrain, a helicopter and the team inside can often be the difference between life and death.

Life Flight Network

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
