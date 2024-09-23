Life Flight: When speed is a matter of life or death

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a conversation with Pilot Karl Wellfare, Flight Medic, Bridget Krissie and PR Manager Natalie Hannah of the Life Flight Network.

The airships they operate are more than ambulances in the sky, they are flying Intensive Care Units and provide rescue and transportation throughout Oregon and the west.

In a state with so many outdoor enthusiasts in the wilderness and so much varied and challenging terrain, a helicopter and the team inside can often be the difference between life and death.

Show links:

Life Flight Network

