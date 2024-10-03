School boards and water boards: Key happenings in Springfield

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, two conversations out of Springfield that both illustrate how much is going on in one of the region’s largest cities.

First, a talk with the newest member of the Springfield Public Schools board of education Heather Quaas-Annsa and how she’s bringing a tremendous amount of life experience to the position.

Then, a conversation about a new wastewater treatment program that the city and the Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission are building to provide more recycled water for agricultural and industrial purposes so that they don’t have to continue to dip into the McKenzie River.

