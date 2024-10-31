© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record

The Insiders: How political consultants devise a campaign

By Michael Dunne
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:36 PM PDT
Jake Weigler (right) and Praxis Political team in a work session
Praxis Political
Jake Weigler (left) and Praxis Political team in a work session

As we head to November 5th and the presidential election, Oregon On The Record takes one last look at the mechanics and machinations of a political campaign.

Today on the show, you’ll hear a conversation with a long-time Oregon Political Consultant, Jake Weigler of Praxis Political who has run many, many campaigns for a number of candidates and issues.

It will be an insiders look as to how candidates are recruited, trained and polished. And he’ll also explain that yes, indeed negative ads do work.

Designing and executing a political campaign is equal parts art and science and you’ll hear from an expert about what works and what doesn’t.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
