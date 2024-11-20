Going inside: What the Lane County jail is like

The big house, the clink, the slammer. We have so many words for jail. And whether your six years old or 96 you know what jail is and you have an idea of what its like.

But do you? Or is your knowledge of jail colored by TV and movies?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll get an audio tour of the Lane County jail, and you'll also hear from Captain Greg Rice who runs it.

Jail is a scary place; a place where every possible problem and ill of our community crashes together, yet its also a workplace where men and women try to establish order and also establish a level of humanity.

Show link: Lane County Corrections