Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Going inside: What the Lane County jail is like

By Michael Dunne
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Lane County Corrections Facility
Rachel McDonald
Lane County Corrections Facility

The big house, the clink, the slammer. We have so many words for jail. And whether your six years old or 96 you know what jail is and you have an idea of what its like.

But do you? Or is your knowledge of jail colored by TV and movies?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll get an audio tour of the Lane County jail, and you'll also hear from Captain Greg Rice who runs it.

Jail is a scary place; a place where every possible problem and ill of our community crashes together, yet its also a workplace where men and women try to establish order and also establish a level of humanity.

Show link: Lane County Corrections

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
