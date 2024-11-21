Six (thousand) Feet Under: Carbon Sequestration in Oregon

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, conversations with Alex Baumhardt of the Oregon Capitol Chronicle about ideas to store carbon under Oregon's volcanic rock; and a talk with U of O professor Dr. Jesse Abdenour about the power of a good story to convince people of hard truths.

Our carbon footprint is so dire, that scientists are strongly looking at the reality that if we can’t stop the carbon from being produced in the first place, we need to figure out a way to store it and stop it from warming our planet. Baumhardt is a leading science reporter in Oregon who’s written a piece about carbon sequestration using our state’s own volcanic resources as a storage facility.

Abdenour studies storytelling and he's written a paper about how telling a good story is much more effective than just using data to convince people of something controversial like concussions in sports.

