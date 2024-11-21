© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Six (thousand) Feet Under: Carbon Sequestration in Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published November 21, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, conversations with Alex Baumhardt of the Oregon Capitol Chronicle about ideas to store carbon under Oregon's volcanic rock; and a talk with U of O professor Dr. Jesse Abdenour about the power of a good story to convince people of hard truths.

Our carbon footprint is so dire, that scientists are strongly looking at the reality that if we can’t stop the carbon from being produced in the first place, we need to figure out a way to store it and stop it from warming our planet. Baumhardt is a leading science reporter in Oregon who’s written a piece about carbon sequestration using our state’s own volcanic resources as a storage facility.

Abdenour studies storytelling and he's written a paper about how telling a good story is much more effective than just using data to convince people of something controversial like concussions in sports.

Show link:

Carbon sequestration article

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
