Representing: Val Hoyle returns to D.C. to fight for Oregon

If the U. S. Senate is known as the world’s most deliberative body, the U. S. House can often seem like the wild west.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from the newly reelected representative from Oregon CD-4, Val Hoyle.

Hoyle talks about the road ahead as a member of the minority party, what she plans to do for Oregon and also provides some tough love to Democrats on how they need to do a better job of reaching working class voters.

