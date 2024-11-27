© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Representing: Val Hoyle returns to D.C. to fight for Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published November 27, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Representative Val Hoyle
Representative Val Hoyle

If the U. S. Senate is known as the world’s most deliberative body, the U. S. House can often seem like the wild west.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from the newly reelected representative from Oregon CD-4, Val Hoyle.

Hoyle talks about the road ahead as a member of the minority party, what she plans to do for Oregon and also provides some tough love to Democrats on how they need to do a better job of reaching working class voters.

