Barely passing: J-School professors harshly grade media

It’s been more than a month since the presidential election. Much has been said and written about how the Republicans won congress and the White House and why the Democrats lost. And while the how and why of election victory and defeat are important issues to report – what about the people and institutions doing the reporting?

Or more specifically, what should we think about how the media covered the election: did it do a good job, a poor job and, perhaps more importantly, did the media influence who won?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we talk with professors Seth Lewis and Leah Hamilton of the University Of Oregon about the influence and shortcomings of the national media and the presidential election.

They’ll talk about how this election highlighted how journalism is changing – for the good, and for the bad.

