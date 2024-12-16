© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Barely passing: J-School professors harshly grade media

By Michael Dunne
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:23 PM PST
Media control room
Pexels
Media control room

It’s been more than a month since the presidential election. Much has been said and written about how the Republicans won congress and the White House and why the Democrats lost. And while the how and why of election victory and defeat are important issues to report – what about the people and institutions doing the reporting?

Or more specifically, what should we think about how the media covered the election: did it do a good job, a poor job and, perhaps more importantly, did the media influence who won?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we talk with professors Seth Lewis and Leah Hamilton of the University Of Oregon about the influence and shortcomings of the national media and the presidential election.

They’ll talk about how this election highlighted how journalism is changing – for the good, and for the bad.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes