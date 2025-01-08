© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Resolved: New Year's Resolutions - what works and what doesn't

By Michael Dunne
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:45 PM PST
For many , the first days of January are the time to initiate a personal goal that improve oneself. Long dubbed New Years Resolutions, this annual ritual sees countless people begin the task of trying to lose weight, quit a bad habit, or change some longstanding behavioral pattern.

And of course, for many , that resolution is long forgotten by March or even sooner.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Elliot Berkman, a professor at the University of Oregon who studies goal setting. and what works and what doesn’t. He’ll explain that tying a goal to the calendar is often a fool’s errand and that there is a better way we can resolve to change something about ourselves and actually make a resolution stick.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
