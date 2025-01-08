Resolved: New Year's Resolutions - what works and what doesn't

For many , the first days of January are the time to initiate a personal goal that improve oneself. Long dubbed New Years Resolutions, this annual ritual sees countless people begin the task of trying to lose weight, quit a bad habit, or change some longstanding behavioral pattern.

And of course, for many , that resolution is long forgotten by March or even sooner.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Elliot Berkman, a professor at the University of Oregon who studies goal setting. and what works and what doesn’t. He’ll explain that tying a goal to the calendar is often a fool’s errand and that there is a better way we can resolve to change something about ourselves and actually make a resolution stick.