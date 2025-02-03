"It's a nightmare:" Senator Jeff Merkley on Trump's administrative actions

It's conventional wisdom that government moves at a snail’s pace. And some say the federal government moves at a glacial pace.

Yet, right now, the Trump Administration is issuing executive orders at a speed never before seen in Washington. And many, if not most legal experts, believe much of this activity is at best legally dubious, and at worst criminal.

"It's a nightmare." Senator Jeff Merkley, speaking about the Trump Administration

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from a man with a front row seat to all that is happening in the nation's capital, Oregon US Senator Jeff Merkley.

Hardly known as a bomb-thrower in the Senate, the normally measured Senator pulls no punches about his disdain, fear and outright anger over what’s happening in the executive branch.

You’ll hear about what he sees going on at the White House and what he and his colleagues are planning to do about it.

