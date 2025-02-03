© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

"It's a nightmare:" Senator Jeff Merkley on Trump's administrative actions

By Michael Dunne
Published February 3, 2025 at 2:34 PM PST
Senator Jeff Merkley talks with Michael Dunne on Oregon On The Record
Molly Prescott
Senator Jeff Merkley talks with Michael Dunne on Oregon On The Record

It's conventional wisdom that government moves at a snail’s pace. And some say the federal government moves at a glacial pace.

Yet, right now, the Trump Administration is issuing executive orders at a speed never before seen in Washington. And many, if not most legal experts, believe much of this activity is at best legally dubious, and at worst criminal.

"It's a nightmare."
Senator Jeff Merkley, speaking about the Trump Administration

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from a man with a front row seat to all that is happening in the nation's capital, Oregon US Senator Jeff Merkley.

Hardly known as a bomb-thrower in the Senate, the normally measured Senator pulls no punches about his disdain, fear and outright anger over what’s happening in the executive branch.

You’ll hear about what he sees going on at the White House and what he and his colleagues are planning to do about it.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes