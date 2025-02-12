Far right environmentalism and an Oregon politician fights cancer

Of course, you’ve heard of MAGA – or Make America Great Again. But a new acronym from the Trump administration is surfacing called MAHA or Make America Healthy Again. The chief proponent of this is Robert Kennedy Jr. Which of course is curious, given his public skepticism about vaccines and other proven health measures. But, many in the conservative movement seem ready to join RFK in selecting certain elements of science to meet their needs.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Benji Jones of Vox, who dives deep into this movement and explores its concepts and contradictions.

Then, a check in with an Oregon State representative Sarah Finger McDonald, who is busily doing the peoples business in Salem, while she battles the return of cancer.