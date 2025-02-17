© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Eye-Spy: The googly-eyed man of Bend speaks

By Michael Dunne
Published February 17, 2025 at 3:53 PM PST
Art with googly eyes
City of Bend
Art with googly eyes

It’s sometimes very hard to understand why something goes viral. Many times, people have seen a thing really take off in the public consciousness and thought: “how did that become a sensation?”

Recently, in Oregon's little corner of the world, a prank became a national sensation and even became a line in Stephen Colbert’s monologue on his eponymous Late Show.

Humor can help us all to cope with difficult subjects and events.
Jeff Keith

We are talking of course about the "googly eyes" that began adorning statues and public art in Bend.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Jeff Keith, the man responsible for these hijinks and learn how he did it, why he did it and perhaps most importantly, how the prank was meant as both a stress reliever for our trying times and also a way to use humor to draw attention to something that’s anything but funny.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes