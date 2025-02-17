Eye-Spy: The googly-eyed man of Bend speaks

It’s sometimes very hard to understand why something goes viral. Many times, people have seen a thing really take off in the public consciousness and thought: “how did that become a sensation?”

Recently, in Oregon's little corner of the world, a prank became a national sensation and even became a line in Stephen Colbert’s monologue on his eponymous Late Show.

Humor can help us all to cope with difficult subjects and events. Jeff Keith

We are talking of course about the "googly eyes" that began adorning statues and public art in Bend.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Jeff Keith, the man responsible for these hijinks and learn how he did it, why he did it and perhaps most importantly, how the prank was meant as both a stress reliever for our trying times and also a way to use humor to draw attention to something that’s anything but funny.

