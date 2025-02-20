© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Love and sex: Eugene's thriving adults only culture

By Michael Dunne
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM PST
Tyler Price, Eugene Weekly
Princess Maliena

It’s a basic function of life, it’s a multi-billion dollar industry, it’s a topic that occupies millions of books and movies and it’s often a subject that makes us uncomfortable. We’re talking about sex and all the trappings involved.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Emma J Nelson from the Eugene Weekly who wrote the lead article in the newspaper’s annual love and sex edition about fetishism and kink.

She found that a lot of our preconceived notions about sex and sex work are flat out wrong and that many people in the profession are in it to help others find safe and consensual enjoyment in their lives.

It’s an adult conversation about an adult subject, but its also a look into the sex-positive world right here in the community.

Eugene Weekly article (NOTE: Not Suitable for all readers)

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes