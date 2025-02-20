Love and sex: Eugene's thriving adults only culture

It’s a basic function of life, it’s a multi-billion dollar industry, it’s a topic that occupies millions of books and movies and it’s often a subject that makes us uncomfortable. We’re talking about sex and all the trappings involved.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Emma J Nelson from the Eugene Weekly who wrote the lead article in the newspaper’s annual love and sex edition about fetishism and kink.

She found that a lot of our preconceived notions about sex and sex work are flat out wrong and that many people in the profession are in it to help others find safe and consensual enjoyment in their lives.

It’s an adult conversation about an adult subject, but its also a look into the sex-positive world right here in the community.

Eugene Weekly article (NOTE: Not Suitable for all readers)

