Seeking sanctuary: Oregon law provides comfort and controversy

Oregon is a sanctuary law state, and many cities including Eugene have sanctuary status as well. That means that local and state law enforcement and prohibited from assisting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency from searching for, and detaining undocumented people.

On this edition of the show, we are continuing are conversation about sanctuary laws and you’ll hear from local voices about this controversial issue.

- First, you’ll hear from Police Chief Chris Skinner, Eugene’s top cop, who doesn't want to be forced into help the feds do their job.

- Then, you’ll hear from Ed Diehl, a Republican state law maker who thinks we need to change the laws to empower local law enforcement to help agencies like ICE.

- Finally, you’ll hear from Christine Zeller-Powell of Catholic Community Service of Lane County about how Oregon sanctuary laws are an important tool in the state.

