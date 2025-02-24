© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Seeking sanctuary: Oregon law provides comfort and controversy

By Michael Dunne
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:04 PM PST
Eugene police vehicles
Brian Bull, KLCC
Eugene police vehicles

Oregon is a sanctuary law state, and many cities including Eugene have sanctuary status as well. That means that local and state law enforcement and prohibited from assisting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency from searching for, and detaining undocumented people.

On this edition of the show, we are continuing are conversation about sanctuary laws and you’ll hear from local voices about this controversial issue.

- First, you’ll hear from Police Chief Chris Skinner, Eugene’s top cop, who doesn't want to be forced into help the feds do their job.

- Then, you’ll hear from Ed Diehl, a Republican state law maker who thinks we need to change the laws to empower local law enforcement to help agencies like ICE.

- Finally, you’ll hear from Christine Zeller-Powell of Catholic Community Service of Lane County about how Oregon sanctuary laws are an important tool in the state.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes